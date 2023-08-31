On a hot and muggy Friday night at Tom F. Williams stadium in Natchez, the Hancock Hawks, defeated the Natchez bulldogs by a score of 42-20.
Hancock was led by the outstanding performances from seniors Dylan Moran and Zach Gullung. Moran completed 10 of 19 passes for 220 yards and four touchdowns. Gullung rushed for 185 yards on 25 carries.
The special teams unit forced three consecutive turnovers, a bosh punt and two on-sides kicks with just over three minutes left to play in the second quarter. The turnovers led to 21 points, which allowed Hancock to take a commanding 36 to 6 lead into the halftime locker room. Hancock’s only score of the second half came on a nine-yard touchdown run by Gullung.
Hancock’s Head Coach Neil Lollar stated that “this was a great overall victory for our team. (They) handled the travel and the heat very well. Our defense and special teams put us in great positon all night. Moran made some good throws all night, and Zach is Mr. Steady. Our receivers played outstanding, as well.”
The Hawks will take their 1-0 record on the road next week to take on the Moss Point Tigers while the Natchez Bulldogs will travel to McComb for a battle with the Tigers.
