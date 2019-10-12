The Hancock Hawks' upset bid against the division-leading Gulfport Admirals Friday evening fell just short as the Hawks lost 31-28 at Milner Stadium.

"We battled all night long, but we were just one stop or one completed drive away," Hawks Head Coach Neil Lollar said. "We are going to keep working and finish strong."

The Hawks set a physical tone early Friday, taking the opening kickoff and marching 70 yards for a touchdown.

Hawks quarterback Sema'J Robertson had three first down runs on the drive, which spanned 12 plays.

Robertson capped the drive with a six-yard scamper at the 5:44 mark of the first quarter.

Austin Hyde booted the point-after to give Hancock a 7-0 lead.

Gulfport answered with a quick five-play drive to tie the game when Admiral quarterback Cade Crosby connected with Tommy Johnson for a 16-yard score.

The Hawks took over at the 20 after the kickoff and embarked on a marathon 18-play, 80-yard drive for another touchdown.

Sebastian Fausett got things going with a 10-yard run, and two plays later, Robertson connected with Jordan Foushee for 21 yards and another first down.

Fausett capped the drive with a one-yard scoring plunge and Hyde's point-after gave the Hawks a 14-7 lead with 11 minutes to play before halftime.

The Admirals once again responded quickly as Zayshun Crawford scooted around the right end on a 40-yard scoring run.

Tres Ladner added the point-after to tie the game at 14-14.

Ladner then gave the Admirals a 17-14 lead with a 28-yard field goal just before halftime.

Gulfport extended its lead early in the third quarter when Crosby connected with Crawford on a 10-yard touchdown pass.

The point-after gave Gulfport a 24-14 lead.

After a Hawk punt, Gulfport looked to deliver the knockout punch when they drove into the Hawks red zone.

The Hawks defense, however, made a big stand thanks to a tackle-for-loss by D'Kari Smith.

A 33-yard field-goal attempt by Ladner was no good and the Hawks took over at the 20 with 4:45 to play in the third.

Hancock then embarked on another long drive, this time marching 80 yards on 20 plays to reach the endzone.

Fausett carried the ball 15 times on the drive for 60 yards, including the touchdown on a two-yard run.

Hyde's point-after cut the Admiral lead to 24-21 with 9:02 to play.

A 42-yard kickoff return by Johnson gave the Admirals good field position at midfield, and seven plays later, they extended their lead once again when William Jones scored on a one-yard run.

The point-after made the score 31-21, but the Hawks continued to fight.

A fake punt netted a big first down when Brandon King connected with Foushee on a 33-yard completion. A pass interference penalty moved the ball into Admiral territory and then Robertson connected with Jordan Zulli for a 41-yard touchdown.

Hyde's point-after cut the lead to 31-28 with 1:08 to play.

The Hawks attempted an onside kick, but it was recovered by the Admirals, who ran out the clock and secured the win.

Fausett led the Hawks with 146 yards on the ground and Robertson added 62 more.

Foushee snagged three passes for 60 yards.

The Hawks (3-4) will return home next Friday to take on D'Iberville.