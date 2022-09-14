The Hancock Hawks on Friday rushed for more than 400 yards as they defeated the Greene County Wlldcats 44-22 in Leakesville.
Zach Gullung and Jeffrey Hopgood led the way, both rushing for more than 150 yards. The pair also combined for five scores.
It was a pleasure to watch our offensive line tonight,” Hawks Head Coach Neil Lollar said. “Overall, it was a good performance for everyone.”
Greene County opened the scoring when Isaiah Miller caught his first of three touchdown passes of the game.
The Hawks answered with scores by Gullung and Hopgood.
Later in the second quarter, Finn Cowan booted a 33-yard field goal to give the Hawks a 23-14 lead at the half.
Hancock extended its lead in the third quarter when Dylan Moran connected with Tanner Lander on a 22-yard pass for a touchdown.
Leading 30-23 in the fourth, the Hawks stopped Greene County on a fourth-and-one.
The stop led to another Hawks touchdown.
An interception by Bryce Ladner sealed the win as the Hawks capped the game with a late score.
The Hawks return home next week to play Lanier.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.