Hancock's Brandon King threw for 216 yards and a score as the Hawks took home a 20-10 victory over the home-standing Vancleave Bulldogs on Friday night.
Hancock took the opening kickoff and marched 52 yards and scored in a Cameron Miller touchdown run. Later in the first quarter, King connected with Todd Dedeaux on a 43-yard touchdown strike to extend the Hawks' lead to 14-0.
Pierre Fowler scored on a 17-yard run late in the second quarter as the Hawks took a 20-10 lead into the half.
The Hawks' defense shut the door in the second half, thanks in part to a fumble recovery and interception by Finn Cowan.
Look for full details in Wednesday's edition of The Sea Coast Echo.
