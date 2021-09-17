The Hancock Hawks scored on all four firs-half possessions Friday night, and were aided by an interception return for a touchdown for the fifth score. The Hawks decided this game early, taking a 35-0 lead at halftime.
Quarterback Brandon King scored on a 10-yard keeper for the first score, and completed an 18-yard pass to Pierre Fowler for the second score. Jasper Talley carried four yards and a touchdown for the third score, and three plays later Coby Kern intercepted Lanier and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown to give the Hawks a 28-0 lead.
Cameron Miller added another significant play for the defense, blocking a Bulldogs' punt, giving the Hawks excellent field position at Lanier five-yard line. Jeffrey Hopgood carried it in from one foot out to close out the first half scoring.
Both teams scored a touchdown in the second half to complete the game scoring as the Hawks secured their third win of the season, 42-8.
See Wednesday's Sea Coast Echo for the complete game story.
