The Hancock Hawks Varsity Football team on Friday celebrated a sweet Homecoming victory.
Zack Gullung rushed for 180 yards and two scores on Friday as the Hancock Hawks dominated the Lanier Bulldogs 49-0 at Brett Favre Field.
Not to be outdone, the Hawks’ defense allowed fewer than 60 yards of total offense on the evening, yielding just one first-down for the Bulldogs. Ryder Island had a quarterback sack and four tackles for a loss.
The Hawks scored on five of their six possessions to take a 35-0 lead at the half.
Jasper Talley scored the first touchdown of the evening; Gullung had two touchdowns; and Dylan Moran tossed two scores to Braxton Johnson and Neil Acker, respectively.
The Hawks added two more scores in the third to round things out 49-0.
Destin Coleman made a 60-yard run for a touchdown.
Dashelle Lajuan Washington was named the 2022 Hancock High Homecoming Queen.
Dashelle is the daughter of Damian Washington and Lawanda Byrd of Bay St Louis.
Presenting the crown was 2021 Homecoming Queen Soraya Dortch, Principal Tara Ladner, and Superintendent Rhett Ladner.
The Hawks will host undefeated Ocean Springs next week.
