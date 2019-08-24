The Hancock Hawks ripped off 21 unanswered points in the final eight minutes Friday to take a 28-17 victory over a scrappy Pearl River Central Blue Devils squad at Brett Favre Field.

"I'm really proud of the way we battled tonight," Hawks Head Coach Neil Lollar said. "We had some mishaps, but the guys stayed the course. We battled adversity well. A lot of our younger guys grew up tonight.

The win was the third consecutive year the Hawks opened with a victory over PRC, but it was not easy.

The Blue Devils jumped out to a 7-0 lead midway throughout the first quarter when Deitrich Spikes busted loose on an 81-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter.

Hancock's offense sputtered on it"s first four drives, missing two field goals and throwing an interception during the stretch.

Late in the second quarter, the Hawks finally got on the board when Sebastian Fausett scored on a one-yard run with 13 seconds to play in the half. Austin Hyde nailed the point-after to tie the game 7-7, headed into the half.

The Hawks looked to get a break to start the third quarter when Devin Laneaux sniffed out a fake punt, giving Hancock the ball at the 40.

The Hawks were unable to capitalize and were forced to punt.

Late in the third quarter, the Blue Devils retook the lead when Cody Lamber connected on a 33-yard field goal.

PRC then surprised the Hawks with an on-sides kick, which Lamber recovered at the 46.

"We knew they were going to throw the kitchen sink at us," Lollar said. "They played really hard and made some plays."

Six plays after the on-sides kick, the Blue Devils took a two-score lead when Ty Herring scored on a 12-yard run. Lambert's point-after extended the lead to 17-7 with just over ten minutes to play.

Hancock responded with a quick five-play drive to reach the end zone.

Fausett started things out with a 26-yard run. Two plays later, quarterback Sema'J Robertson took off on a 40-yard scramble to the end zone.

"That play was huge for us," Lollar said. "It was a busted play, but Sema'J made it happen. It really changed the, momentum."

Hyde's point-after cut the Blue Devils lead to 17-14 with 7:43 to play.

On the ensuing kickoff, Hancock's Cameron Ganier recovered a fumble at the 36, giving the Hawks great field position.

Three plays later, Robertson connected with Jordan Zulli on a beautiful 33-yard touchdown pass down the left sideline.

Hyde added the point-after to give the Hawks their first lead of the night, 21-17.

The Hawks' defense got the ball right back on the next drive when Laneaux recovered a fumble at the 38.

Hancock converted the mistake and drove seven plays to score. Jordan Fouchee did the honors on a 12-yard run with just under two minutes to play.

Hyde's point-after made the score 28-17.

The Blue Devils were unable to score and the clock expired to give Hancock the win.

Fausett paced the Hawks with 144 yards on 19 carries.

Robertson rushed for 94 yards and completed seven passes for 81 yards.

Spikes led the Blue Devils with 126 yards on 15 carries.

The Hawks will travel to Meridian next Friday night.