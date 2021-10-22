The Hancock Hawks kept the Harrison Central Red Rebels within reach, holding the Red Rebels scoreless on four second-quarter possessions. But the Red Rebels scored on an 89-yard run on the very first snap of the second half to pull away from the Hawks on their way to a 34-22 homecoming win in Lyman on Friday.
The Hawks scored on their second possession of the game to take a 7-6 lead, as Cameron Miller scored on a 44-yard carry to close out a 6-play, 62-yard drive.
The score on the opening snap of the second half gave the Red Rebels a 20-7 lead.
The Hawks' defense denied the Red Rebels a score on four second quarter possessions.
Please see Wednesday's Sea Coast Echo for the complete game story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.