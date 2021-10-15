Hancock scored a field goal on their opening possession on Friday night, but D’Iberville scored 35 points before the Hawks would score again.
D’Iberville defeated Hancock 35-9 in the Kiln on Friday.
The Warriors gained yardage in big chunks on their first possession, which resulted in a touchdown and a 7-3 lead. But the Hawks defense adjusted and kept the game close in the first half.
The Warriors pulled away from the Hawks with two huge third-quarter plays, a 71-yard punt return and an 83-yard run from scrimmage to take a 28-3 lead.
Hancock 3-4 (0-4, district) travels to Harrison Central next Friday.
