The Hancock Hawks lost to the St. Martin Yellow Jackets 34-19 Friday night at Brett Favre Field.
Things looked good for the Hawks early when Pierre Fowler scored on an 80-yard run on the first play of the game.
St. Martin answered with three consecutive touchdowns to make the score 19-7. Fowler scored again to bring the Hawks to 13, but both teams traded touchdowns in the fourth quarter to round out the scoring at 34-19.
Look for full details in Wednesday's edition of the Sea Coast Echo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.