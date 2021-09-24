The Hancock Hawks (3-1) suffered their first loss of the season with a 45-21 loss to Ocean Springs on the road on Friday night.
The Hawks spotted Ocean Springs 28 points before Cameron Miller caught a touchdown pass from Brandon King with about a minute left in the first half to make the score 28-7 at intermission.
Hancock returned a kickoff to the Greyhound 10 yard line and Jasper Talley scored to make the tally 35-14.
Ocean Springs scored a touchdown and a field goal before Hancock found the end zone again in the fourth quarter. Dylan Moran tossed a scoring aerial to Jeffrey Hopgood to make the final tally 45-21.
Look for full details in Wednesday's edition of The Sea Coast Echo.
Hancock returns home next week to host St. Martin. K
