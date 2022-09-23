The Ocean Springs Greyhounds on Friday reeled off 28 consecutive points in the third quarter en route to a 42-7 victory against the Hancock Hawks.
The first half was a defensive battle with neither team scoring until Bray Hubbard scored on a five-yard run for the Greyhounds late in the second quarter. Hubbard opened the second half with a 70-yard run which was quickly followed up by an 85-yard interception return for another score.
The Greyhounds added to their lead later in the third when Will Smith scored on a 16-yard run.
The Hawks got on the board in the fourth quarter when Zach Gullung scored on a one-yard run.
The score was set up by an 89-yard completion from Dylan Moran to Todd Dedeaux.
The Greyhounds added another touchdown run by Hubbard with just over a minute to play.
The final score was 42-7.
The Hawks (3-2) travel to St. Martin next Friday.
Look for full details of Friday's game in the Wednesday edition of The Sea Coast Echo.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.