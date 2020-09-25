The Hancock Hawks played hard against the undefeated Ocean Springs Greyhounds on Friday, but eventually fell 27-10 at Brett Favre Field.
The Greyhounds jumped out to an early 13-0 lead behind touchdown runs from Brayson Hubbard and David Humphries.
An interception by Hancock's Sema'J Robertson late in the second quarter led to the Hawks' first score, a 12-yard touchdown pass from Kameron Breland to Cameron Miller. Finn Cowand added the point-after to make the score 13-7 at the half.
Hubbard connect with Torian Kelly on an 80-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 20-7.
Cowan got the Hawks closer with a field goal late in the third to cut the lead to 20-10. Hubbard closed out the scoring with a one-yard run with 1:07 to play.
Look for full details in Wednesday's edition of the Sea Coast Echo.
