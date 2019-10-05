Hancock's upset bid versus the St. Martin Yellow Jackets Friday night was upended in the fourth quarter when the Hawks (3-3) yielded 19 unanswered points, and St. Martin took a 54-35 victory at Brett Favre Field.

The Hawks moved the ball well throughout the evening, collecting nearly 500 yards of total offense.

After the Hawks' defense stopped St. Martin on their first drive, quarterback Sema'J Robertson went deep on the first play to Chris Benard for a 58-yard completion to the 14.

Three plays later, Robertson scored on a one-yard run.

Finn Cowen added the point-after to give the Hawks a 7-0 lead.

St. Martin answered with a seven-play drive that ended with a one-yard scoring run by Jay Magee.

The point-after tied the game with 5:11 remaining in the first quarter. The two teams then scored touchdowns on each of their next three possessions.

Hancock scored on a 20-yard run by Pierre Fowler; a 71-yard touchdown pass from Robertson to Benard; and a 29-yard run by Robertson.

The Yellow Jackets scored on a 44-yard reception by Easton Wynn from Pat Greer, a 38-yard reception by Marquez Gispy, and a three-yard run by Makia Hebert.

The final score came with just 20 seconds to play in the first half and tied the score at 28-28 going into the break.

The Hawks were set to receive the second half kickoff, but St. Martin attempted and recovered an onside kick at the 48.

Nine plays later, the Yellow Jackets took the lead for the first time when Kevin Ferguson scored on a two-yard run.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Hawks got back into the game with a 87-yard drive for a touchdown.

Sebastian Fausett had the big play of the drive with a 36-yard run. Wyatt Ladner capped the drive with a 20-yard run.

Cowen's point-after tied the score at 35-35 with 10:14 to play in the game.

Unfortunately for the Hawks, it was all St. Martin afterwards.

The Yellow Jackets took the lead on an 11-yard run by Ferguson at the 8:31 mark. The point-after failed.

The Hawks would drive into Yellow Jackets territory, but turned the ball over on downs at the 36.

St. Martin then embarked on a lengthy drive and Magee scored his second touchdown of the game with just over three minutes to play.

The Yellow Jackets recovered a Hawk fumble on the kickoff and Ferguson rounded out the scoring with a 26-yard scoring run with just over a minute to play.

The Hawks were paced by Bernard who had seven receptions for 195 yards and a score.

Robertson connected on 12 of 18 passes for 246 yards. He also rushed for 95 yards. Fausett added 73 yards rushing.

The Hawks will travel to Gulfport next Friday.