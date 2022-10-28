The Hancock Hawks on Friday earned a spot in the playoffs despite losing 41-20 to the Biloxi Indians.
The Hawks qualified for the playoffs because of a D'Iberville victory over Harrison Central. With one game remaining, the Hawks can finish no worse that 3-4 in Region 4-6A.
Harrison Central and D'Iberville could also finish 3-4, but the Hawks beat both teams snd thus hold the tie-breaker.
"I'm happy for the kids, they earned this," head Coach Neil Lollar said Friday. "We wanted to win tonight, but we will get back to work and the kids can hopefully enjoy senior week next week."
The Hawks host Pascagoula next week. Their playoff opponent has yet to be determined.
For full details of Friday's game and more playoff information, read Wednesday's Sea Coast Echo.
