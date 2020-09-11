The Hancock Hawks football team on Friday suffered its second disappointing loss of the young 2020 season, falling 34-9 to the Stone County Tomcats at Brett Favre Field.
Stone County took advantage of several Hawk miscues to take a commanding 21-0 lead at halftime.
The Hawks cut the lead down to 21-7 in the third quarter on an 11-yard scoring run by Kaleb Crowe, but Stone added two scores in the fourth to take a 34-7 lead.
Hancock got a safety when Joey Alligood stopped a Stone runner in the endzone.
Look for full details in Wednesday's edition of the Sea Coast Echo.
