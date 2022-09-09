The Vancleave Bulldogs on Friday overcame a 19-0 deficit, to stun the Hancock Hawks 20-19 at Brett Favre Field.
Hawks Head Coach Neil Lollar said the loss was tough, but his team will learn from it.
“Tough losses happen,”Lollar said. “We have to get better in certain situations. We just did not make some critical plays in the second half. I give Vancleave a lot of credit.”
Things were looking good early on for the Hawks as they raced out of the gate to build a three-score lead.
Dylan Moran tossed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Neil Acker to open the scoring just two minutes into the game. The point-after was blocked.
After a fumble recovery by Finn Cowan, the Hawks struck again when Destin Coleman raced 53 yards for a touchdown. Cowand added the point-after and the Hawks led 13-0.
The Hawks offense continued to roll on their next drive when Zach Gullung busted up the middle and rumbled 45 yards for a touchdown. The Hawks went for two, but the try was unsuccessful.
Gullung led the Hawks in rushing on the evening with 145 yards.
The Bulldogs responded with a long drive for their first score. The drive was aided by a 39-yard run by John Peterson on a fourth-and-one. Six plays later, Peterson scored on a six-yard carry. The point-after made the score 19-7.
Peterson, the Bulldogs’ workhorse back, carried the ball 51 times on the evening for 203 yards.
The score remained 19-7 at halftime.
The Bulldogs opened the second half with two first downs, but Hancock’s Jeffrey Hopgood stopped Peterson for a loss at the 48 on fourth-and-two.
The Hawks moved the ball inside the 30, but were unable to score.
Vancleave then drove 72 yards to close the gap to 19-13 when Peterson scored his second touchdown of the game on the first play of the fourth quarter.
After a Hawk fumble, the Bulldogs struck again. Once again, it was Peterson on a short run for the score. The point-after gave Vancleave a 20-19 lead.
After a Hawk punt, the Bulldogs took over at the 35 with 8:10 to play.
They proceeded to pick up five first downs snd completely run out the clock, taking the one-point victory.
The Hawks will travel to Greene County Friday night.
