The Hancock Hawks took a trip across the Coast to Ocean Springs on Friday night to play the Greyhounds in a division matchup.

The Hawks had several opportunities throughout the game to pull the score within one possession but eventually gave up big plays and turnovers that led to the final score of 35-7 on the road.

Hancock head coach Neil Lollar stated, "We gave up some deep balls early in the game. We did not execute at key moments of the game. We had a couple of opportunities when it was 21-7 to pull within one score but it was a game where it seemed like nothing clicked for us on either side of the ball."

Sema'j Robertson scored the Hawks (3-2, 0-1) lone touchdown of the game when he picked up a loose ball on the one-yard line of the Greyhounds and scurried into the endzone for the score. Austin Hyde converted on the PAT.

Lollar added, "Now, we have to get ready for St. Martin next week. We have them at home. They have speed and playmakers. We will have to control the ball on offense to keep it out of their hands. On defense, we need to execute and remain focused."

The Yellow Jackets were thumped by Gulfport 47-16 last night.

Game time is set for 7 p.m. at Brett Favre Field in Kiln.