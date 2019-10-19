The Hancock Hawks suffered another frustrating loss Friday, as they fell 37-9 to the D'Iberville Warriors on Homecoming night at Brett Favre Field.

The score, however, was no indication of how close the game actually was for most of the evening.

Hancock led for most of the first half, and the Hawks were poised to take the lead late in the third quarter before a critical fumble. After the fumble, D'Iberville ripped off 22 unanswered points, including two scores in the final four minutes.

D'Iberville received the opening kickoff, but the Hawks defense forced a three-and-out. On the punt, Devin Laneaux poured into the backfield and blocked the kick. Kyle Shippy scooped up the loose ball and returned it 15 yards to the 20.

The Hawks were unable to move the ball, but Austin Hyde booted a 44-yard field goal, and the Hawks took an early 3-0 lead.

The Warriors answered with an eight-play drive that spanned 80 yards for their opening touchdown of the game.

Cameron Fairley capped the drive with a one-yard run at the 5:14 mark of the first quarter.

The Hawks took over at the 19 after the kickoff and embarked on an impressive 18-play drive to retake the lead.

Hancock converted two fourth-down plays on the drive, including a two-yard touchdown run by Sebastian Fausett.

The point-after was blocked, but Hancock had retaken the lead 9-7 with 8:19 to play in the half.

D'Iberville then went on a long drive of their own to retake the lead just before halftime.

The Warriors fumbled on three consecutive plays inside the Hawks' 20, but each time, the ball was ruled down by contact.

Dwight Williams scored on a one-yard run with just 36 seconds to play in the quarter. D'Iberville then converted a two-point conversion to make the score 15-9 headed into the break.

The Hawks' received the second-half kickoff and went back to work.

Quarterback Sema'J Robertson connected with Chris Benard on a 33-yard reception to the Warrior 33, and runs by Fausett and Robertson gave the Hawks another first down at the ten.

Two plays later, however, Robertson fumbled at the five and it was recovered by D'Iberville.

The turnover killed the Hawks' momentum and the Warriors seized on it.

D'Iberville drove 95 yards on 13 plays to score with just 21 seconds to play in the third quarter.

Jaden Walley did the scoring honors with a seven-yard run.

D'Iberville went for two once again, and Walley scored on the conversion to give the Warriors a 23-9 lead.

After a three-and-out by the Hawks, D'Iberville took complete control of the game with a 79-yard drive that ate up nearly eight minutes of time off the clock.

Manny Duplessis scored on a one-yard run and the point-after gave D'Iberville a 30-9 lead with just under four minutes to play.

D'Iberville then put the icing on the cake when Scotty Gonsoulin scooped up a fumble by Robertson and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown.

The Hawks were unable to score again and the final score was 37-9.

The Hawks (3-5) will travel to Harrison Central next Friday.