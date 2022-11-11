The Hancock Hawks were eliminated from the playoffs on Friday by the third-ranked Brandon Bulldogs, 42-7, in Brandon.
The Hawks moved the ball well on the evening, but they were only able to dent the scoreboard once.
Zack Gullung rushed for more than 100 yards and tallied the Hawks’ only score.
He finished the season with more than 1,300 yards rushing.
The Hawks finished the season with a 6-6 record, their best since 2017.
Look for more details in Wednesday’s edition of The Sea Coast Echo.
