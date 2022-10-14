Jeffrey Gullung's one-yard touchdown run with a minute to play was the difference Friday as the Hancock Hawks won a thriller, 31-24 over the D'iberville Warriors.
The Hawks (5-3) trailed 10-0 late in the second quarter before Gullung scored his first of three touchdowns on the evening.
Dylan Moran then connected with Neil Acker for a 23-yard touchdown with just six seconds to play before halftime to give the Hawks a -14-10 lead.
The Hawks extended their lead to 21-10 early in the third, but D'iberville returned the ensuing kickoff 70 yards for a score.
Tied at 24-24, the Hawks took over with 5:37 to play and drove seven plays for the winning touchdown.
A last gasp pass for D'iberville was squashed by a sack by Leonard Kemper.
See more details in Wednesday’s edition of The Sea Coast Echo.
