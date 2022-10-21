For the second week in a row, the Hancock Hawks overcame a 10-0 deficit to win an important district game, winning 14-10 over the Harrison Central Red Rebels Friday at Brett Favre Field.
With the win, the Hawks (6-3, 3-2) also put themselves in prime position for their first playoff berth since 2018.
After falling behind 10-0, the Hawks scored on a 24-yard run by Mason Cranmer with two minutes to play in the first half.
Early in the third, Tanner Ladner returned a punt to the Red Rebels' nine.
Hancock capitalized two plays later when Jeffrey Hopgood scored on an eight-yard run.
The remainder of the second-half was dominated by defense. The Hawks only allowed three first downs in the half.
Zachary Gullung rushed for 131 yards in the second half as the Hawks grinded out the clock.
The Hawks will travel to Biloxi next Friday. Another win or a loss by Harrison Central puts the Hawks in the 6A playoffs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.