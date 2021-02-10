The Hancock Hawks swept both the boys and girls team titles in the Class III state bowling championships held on Friday, February 5, at Fannin Lanes in Brandon.
The Lady Hawks won their second consecutive Class III state championship sweeping d'Iberville 3-0 in the finals and setting a new pinfall Class III state record of 2,589.
Four of the five All-State bowlers in the girls division also belonged to Hancock. MacKenzie Conway was the individual state champion with a score of 567 followed by Jeannie Young in second with a 554. Julia Smith was fourth at 509 and Mikayla Smith was fifth at 492.
The girls team played in 12 tournaments throughout the season and finished with a 12-0 record in the tournaments and a 68-0 record against all teams in those tournaments.
In addition to edging out d'Iberville, the Lady Hawks also beat Biloxi, Madison Central, St. Martin, Northwest Rankin, Oxford, and Tupelo at the state tournament.
Hancock head coach Trevin Burge stated, "We felt like we had a good chance to win both the boys and girls titles based on what we had seen in regionals and our depth. We were fortunate to have a good day in the lanes and everything lined up for us. It feels great to sweep the team titles."
In the boys championship, the Hawks had to go to the best-of-five against Olive Branch and Hancock won the decisive fifth game and finished with a total score of 2,996.
Hancock also had the top two finishers in the event make the All-State team including individual champion Mike Nelson with a score of 661 and state runner-up Sage Lauga with a score of 651.
The boys team was also 12-0 in tournaments this season and also had a 68-0 record against all teams. In the state tournament, Hancock defeated Olive Branch, Northwest Rankin, Lewisburg, Clinton, St. Martin, d'Iberville, and Desoto Central.
Burge is already looking forward to next season where he says there are voids to fill but several younger bowlers will step up to close the gaps.
Burge added, "On the girls team, we return three of five starters as we lose Mikayla and Julia Smith. But, we have some younger girls who have been playing who will push for those spots. On the boys team, we lose six seniors but we have a large group of eighth and ninth graders who are ready to step up."
This was the second state title for the Lady Hawks who won the title in 2020. This is also the second title for the boys team which won their first championship in 2013.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.