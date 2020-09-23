With the volleyball season very much in a rhythm, teams are beginning to hit their stride as division games are in full swing.
Bay High Lady Tigers
Results of the Bay High Lady Tigers’ games from last week were not available at press time.
Hancock Lady Hawks
The Hancock Lady Hawks played just one match last week due to school closures relating to Hurricane Sally.
On Thursday the Lady Hawks (7-3, 3-0) defeated Gulfport at home in four sets 28-30, 25-23, 25-21, and 27-25.
In the game, Regan Huff led Hancock with 15 kills, two blocks, 28 digs, and an ace followed by Peyton Russell with 12 kills and five blocks. Ashley Corey added eight kills and 15 digs while Alexa Palmer finished with six kills and three blocks.
Our Lady Academy Crescents
The Our Lady Academy Crescents picked up a division win on Thursday against Columbia 25-5. 25-8, and 25-3.
Ashley Bulot led OLA with 19 points, six aces, six kills, and nine assists followed by Averie Templeton with 12 points, eight aces and two kills. Kate Funk tallied 11 points, three aces and 12 assists. Avery Matheson added six points and Anna Laura Williford contributed 12 kills and a block. Shelby Zimmermann had five aces, 11 points and two blocks and Abby Whaley ended with two kills.
On Saturday, OLA traveled to PRCC and won the tournament beating five teams along the way.
The Crescents scored victories over Stone (25-16, 25-18), Poplarville (25-9, 25-11), Presbyterian Christian (25-10, 25-14), George County (25-14, 25-16) and St. Martin (25-16, 25-14) in the finals.
For the tournament, Bulot led the charge with 12 aces, 35 points, 56 kills, 48 assists, nine digs, and one block. Grace Koons added seven digs followed by Templeton with 32 points, 14 digs, and six aces. Faith Anderson contributed five kills and two blocks while Matheson added 11 points, 11 digs and four kills. Williford recorded 33 kills, 18 points, eight aces and two blocks. Zimmermann had 20 points, 17 kills, five digs, and five aces. Whaley chipped in four kills.
