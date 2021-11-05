Hancock took the lead three different times in the second half of their game at Pascagoula on Thursday, but the Hawks were unable to overcome the Panthers' late fourth quarter momentum, as Pascagoula prevailed 54-46.
Brandon King completed 13 of 19 passes for 148 yards and four touchdowns for the Hawks. He also scored on a 13-yard reception on a reverse-pitch-pass from Cameron Miller for a touchdown. In the kicking game, King was successful on a 27-yard field goal and four PAT kicks.
Please see Wednesday's Sea Coast Echo for the full game story.
