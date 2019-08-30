The Hancock Hawks made a statement Friday as they stunned the Meridian Wildcats 35-12 at the famed Ray Stadium.

The victory was only the second time the Hawks have won at Meridian.

"This is a great win for our program," Hawks Head Coach Neil Lollar said. "Our kids just played hard tonight. We had a good game plan and our coaches did an outstanding job."

The Hawks took control of the game early and built a 14-0 halftime lead with touchdown runs from Sebastian Fausett and Chris Benard.

The Hawks defense stopped Meridian on all four first half drives, the final one on a sack by Trevor Myers as the first half clock expired.

The Wildcats looked to get back into the game in the third quarter when they scored at the 4:23 mark. The point-after, however, was blocked.

The Hawks quickly responded with a six play drive to extend the lead.

Fausett had a 38-yard run on the drive and quarterback Sema'J Robertson hit Jordan Zulli on a 33-yard touchdown strike on a fourth-down play.

Austin Hyde's point-after gave the Hawks a 21-6 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Meridian then struck quickly on a 76-yard touchdown pass at the 8:04 mark. The point-after failed, making the score 21-12.

If Meridian had any momentum, it was squashed on the ensuing kickoff when Colby McGough returned the kick 70 yards to the 25.

"That was the play of the game," Lollar said. "Colby found a seam and kept going."

On the following play, Fausett busted up the middle for a 25-yard scoring run.

Hyde nailed the point-after to extend the Hawks' lead to 28-12.

Any chance of a comeback by Meridian was thwarted on their next drive when Cameron Ganier sacked the quarterback, forcing a fumble that Myers recovered.

Faucett added a final touchdown with a one-yard run in the final minute.

The Hawks will return home next Friday to take on the Gautier Gators.