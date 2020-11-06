The Hancock Hawks piled up nearly 500 yards of offense Friday as they defeated the West Harrison Hurricanes 42-7 at Brett Favre Field.
The Hawks finished the season with a 3-5 record in the games they played. Four games were canceled due to COVID-19.
"It was a challenging year, but I'm proud of our team and seniors," Head Coach Neil Lollar said. "Tonight, they came out and took care of business."
Chris Benard got things going in the first quarter with a 21-yard scoring run.
Quarterback Kameron Breland then connected with Tyler Ahlers for a 64-yard catch and run to make the score 14-0.
Kyle Shippy thwarted the Hurricanes next drive with an interception.
In the second quarter, Caleb Crowe scored on a seven-yard run. Towards the end of the half, Breland then connected with Benard on a 47-yard scoring pass just before halftime to make it 28-0 at the break.
Early in the third, the Hawks capitalized on a 40-yard punt return by Tanner Lemon when Sema'J Robertson scored on a 19-yard run. Robinson then capped the night with an 81-yard touchdown run in the 4th.
Finn Cowan connected on all six point-afters for the Hawks.
Melvin Picking scored the Hurricanes' line tally on a four-yard run late in the contest.
Breland was 4-4 for 133 yards and two scores.
Robertson had two carries for 100 yards and two scores. Wyatt Ladner tallied 93 yards rushing and Crowe chipped in 86.
Picking collected 63 yards rushing and a score for the Hurricanes.
Read full details in Wednesday's edition of the Sea Coast Echo.
