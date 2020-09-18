Mason Cranmer and Pierre Fowler both scored a pair of touchdowns Friday night in Meridian as the Hancock Hawks defeated the Northeast Lauderdale Trojans 27-9.
The Hawks scored 27 unanswered points in the first three quarters.
The Trojans finally got on the board with a touchdown, but the Hawks defense stopped them inside the red zone twice in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
The Hawks are now 1 and 2 on the season.
Look for full details in Wednesday's edition of the Sea Coast Echo.
