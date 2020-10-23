The Hancock Hawks made their 2020 Homecoming a memorable one, stunning the 10th-ranked Harrison Central Red Rebels 21-14 in a thriller at Brett Favre Field.
"We have had some big wins in the past few years, but this is one of the top ones," Head Coach Neil Lollar said. "After everything we have been through this year, the kids deserved it. And they earned it. I could not be more proud."
Hancock jumped on the Red Rebels early. On the game's opening drive, Kameron Breland connected with Chris Benard for a 50-yard pass. Breland then hooked up with. T.J. Ahlers on a 30-yard touchdown strike.
Hancock extended its lead to 13-0 when Breland and Ahlers hooked up again for a 10-yard score in the second quarter.
The Hawks defense stopped Harrison Central on fourth down five times on the evening.
Late in the second, the Red Rebels got on the board when Christian Turner connected with Jacobi Moore on an 18-yard strike.
Moore gave the Red Rebels their first lead of the game when he scored on a 34-yard run with 20 seconds to play in the third.
With 4:51 to play in the game, the Red Rebels were faced with a fourth-and-one at midfield.
Hancock's Dakyre Smith stuffed a run by Turner and the Hawks took over at the 50.
A face mask penalty nullified a fumble recovery by the Rebels, and five players later, the Hawks faced a fourth-and-ten at the 35.
Breland found a wide-open Cameron Miller on a wheel route and Miller took it all the way to the end zone for a Hawk touchdown. A two-point conversion gave the Hawks a 21-14 lead with 1:51 to play.
A last gasp drive by the Rebels was stopped at the Hawk 26.
Also on Friday, Hancock High crowned 2020 Homecoming Queen Miss Anna Christiansen.
Read the full story in Wednesday's edition of the Sea Coast Echo.
