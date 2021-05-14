GolfChamps

Teams competing:

Hancock -303

Ocean Springs -308

Northwest Rankin -324

Gulfport -340

St Martin -354

Desoto Central -357

Biloxi -365

Lewisburg -369

Tupelo -382

Oxford -384

Germantown -385

Madison Central -387

Oak Grove -396

Petal -417

Clinton -437

Starkville -453

All State Team

Avery Weed (Ocean Springs) 141

Katelynn Altese (Hancock) 142

Klausen Madison (Gulfport) 147

Hancock Team

Katelynn Altese -68-74---142

Kenly Archer-77-84---161

Peyton Russell-105-91---196

Jada Ladner-106-105---211

