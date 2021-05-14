Teams competing:
Hancock -303
Ocean Springs -308
Northwest Rankin -324
Gulfport -340
St Martin -354
Desoto Central -357
Biloxi -365
Lewisburg -369
Tupelo -382
Oxford -384
Germantown -385
Madison Central -387
Oak Grove -396
Petal -417
Clinton -437
Starkville -453
All State Team
Avery Weed (Ocean Springs) 141
Katelynn Altese (Hancock) 142
Klausen Madison (Gulfport) 147
Hancock Team
Katelynn Altese -68-74---142
Kenly Archer-77-84---161
Peyton Russell-105-91---196
Jada Ladner-106-105---211
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.