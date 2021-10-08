The Hancock High School Hawks on Friday lost to Gulfport, 49 to 29.
The Hawks had an early 14 to nothing lead in the first quarter thanks to two touchdown runs by Pierre Fowler.
In the second quarter, Gulfport scored 28 unanswered points with a last second hail mary to end the first half 28 to 14.
In the second half, Hancock quarterback Dylan Moran had two passing touchdowns, one to Fowler and one to Cameron Miller, with a two-point conversion by Fowler, bringing Hancock’s score to 29 to Gulfport’s 49.
For full game details, see Wednesday’s edition of the Sea Coast Echo.
