An inspired comeback by the Hancock Hawks Friday fell just short as they lost 20-14 in overtime to the homesteading Harrison Central Red Rebels.

Hancock (3-6) was unable to do much offensively in the first half and Harrison Central took advantage to build a 14-0 lead headed into halftime.

Atavian Ray scored on an 18-yard run in the first quarter and Mikuam Sander scored on a six-yard run for the two Red Rebel touchdowns.

Midway through the third quarter, however, the Hawks began to show signs of life.

Taking over at their own seven, the Hawks drove 93 yards on 11 plays to cut the Red Rebel lead in half.

Sebastian Fausett had 46 yards rushing on the drive and quarterback Sema'J Robertson had the touchdown honors with a 35-yard run on a fourth-down play.

Austin Hyde added the point after and with one minute to play in the quarter, the score was 14-7.

Hancock's defense then made a big play when Colby McGough caused a fumble that was recovered by Chandler Garcia inside the Hawks' 20.

The Hawks quickly moved into Red Rebel territory when Robertson connected with Jordan Zulli on a 35-yard catch- and-run.

A few plays later, Robertson connected with Tyler Ahlers for 13 yards and another first down.

Three plays later, Fausett barreled into the end zone from seven yards out.

Hyde added the point-after to tie the game at 14-14 with 5:45 to play.

The Hawks defense forced a three-and-out when Devin Laneaux swatted away a pass and the Hawks took over at the 40 after a punt.

Hancock was able to move the ball to the Red Rebel 32, but a long field -goal attempt with just nine seconds to play fell short.

Hancock took over first in overtime, but the Hawks were unable to score when Fausett was stuffed on a fourth-and two-play.

Harrison Central then took over and D'Shawn McGaughey scored on a 15-yard run to end the game.

The Hawks will return home next Friday to take on the Biloxi Indians on Senior Night at Brett Favre Field.