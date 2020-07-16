Fire n Ice

Coaches from left, Kanaly Slade, Chase McIver, Chad Jacquet, Ryan Necaise, Heath Necaise . Players standing from left,- Laney Necaise, Skylar Brock, Kolby Peterson, Madalynn Broussard, Kenleigh McIver, Azlynn Morano. Players kneeling from left, Addie Campbell, Kalli Slade, Isabella Ladner, Rayleigh Necaise, Marleigh Lowe, Miriam Adams

 Photo submitted

Hancock County’s 12U travel softball team Gulf Coast Fire ‘N Ice played in the USFA Summer Bash at the Hancock County Sportsplex on June 13-14.  This was the first girl’s travel softball tournament held in the facility.  Fire ‘N Ice started the weekend defeating Mississippi Pride (3-2), Mississippi SWAT (11-1) and Semmes 12U Elite (3-1) on Saturday.  The team remained in the gold bracket all day Sunday.  They defeated the Diamond Krushers (6-3) and Southern Heat (6-5).  They met back up with the Diamond Krushers in the championship round, defeating them 5-4, becoming the only undefeated team of the tournament.

