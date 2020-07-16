Hancock County’s 12U travel softball team Gulf Coast Fire ‘N Ice played in the USFA Summer Bash at the Hancock County Sportsplex on June 13-14. This was the first girl’s travel softball tournament held in the facility. Fire ‘N Ice started the weekend defeating Mississippi Pride (3-2), Mississippi SWAT (11-1) and Semmes 12U Elite (3-1) on Saturday. The team remained in the gold bracket all day Sunday. They defeated the Diamond Krushers (6-3) and Southern Heat (6-5). They met back up with the Diamond Krushers in the championship round, defeating them 5-4, becoming the only undefeated team of the tournament.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Would you like to receive our breaking news updates? Signup today!
Headlines
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Hancock deputy cited for DUI after crash
- Hancock man pleads guilty in moonshine case
- Bay ranks as number 5 in 'America's Best Small Coastal Towns' competition
- St. Stanislaus demolishes two historic buildings on campus
- Bay gets more than $2.5 million for Depot revitalization, new p.d. headquarters
- MSDH reports 1,031 new COVID-19 cases; 11 new deaths statewide. Three new cases reported in Hancock County.
- Colleagues, friends remember LiLi Stahler-Murphy
- Gov. Reeves issues stricter COVID-19 guidelines for 13 counties; including Harrison and Jackson
- Lilian Helen ("LiLi") Page Stahler Murphy
- Gov. Tate Reeves and MEMA Launch COVID-19 Emergency Relief Program
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Calendar
View Demo e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.