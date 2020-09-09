The Hancock Hawks’ 2020 football season got off to a disappointing start Friday when they dropped a 35-14 decision to the Gautier Gators.
Gators quarterback Kaden Irving had a career evening, completing 25 of 35 passes for 431 yards and four touchdowns. He also added a rushing score.
The Hawks opened the game with great field position thanks to a 45-yard kickoff return by Chris Benard. They were unable to pick up a first down, however, and were forced to punt.
Irving wasted little time getting the Gators on the board when he tossed a 60-yard touchdown pass to Zaviaon Payne on Gautier’s first play from scrimmage. The point-after was no good.
Hancock answered with its best drive of the evening, going 65 yards on 14 plays. Kaleb Crowe had a 25-yard run on the drive and quarterback Sema’J Robertson connected with Tyler Ahlers on a 22-yard completion to get the Hawks into the red zone. Pierre Fowler capped the drive with a five-yard touchdown run. Finn Cowand booted the point-after, and the Hawks took the lead 7-6 with four minutes to play in the first quarter.
Gautier responded with a 77-yard drive that was capped when Irving scored on a two-yard run. The Gators went for the two-point conversion, but Hancock’s Cameron Ganier stopped the Gators’ runner short of the goalline, keeping the score at 12-7.
After a missed field-goal by the Hawks, Gautier scored again late in the half, when Irving connected with Tyreese Cumbest on an eight-yard touchdown pass. The two-point conversion made the score 20-7 headed into halftime.
Gautier extended its lead to 28-7 in the third quarter when Irving found Payne again, this time for a 34-yard score, making the score 28-7.
Irving and Payne connected once again near the end of the third quarter on a 20-yard touchdown. The point-after made the score 35-7.
Hancock rounded out the scoring in the fourth when Cameron Breland connected with Max Garrett on a 76-yard catch and run for a touchdown, Cowand added the point-after to make the score 35-14, which would be the final.
The Hawks will host Stone County on Friday.
