MaxPreps, the think-tank of high school sports in America, released a list of the top 100 all-time high school passers in history on Tuesday, April 28th. Two former area quarterbacks who went on to earn All-American honors were included on the list - Myles Brennan and Dylan Favre.
Brennan and Favre were both listed in the top 25 all-time. Since 1998 the single-season passing yardage totals in the country have changed rapidly. That change is primarily due to the increase of spread passing attacks in offenses.
Brennan, the heir-apparent quarterback at LSU, checks in on the list at #5 overall. He threw for 5,797 yards in 2014 when he was a sophomore at SSC. His total that year set a new Mississippi single-season state record for passing yardage along with his 64 touchdown passes on his 409-for-482 passing.
In 2014, Brennan helped lead the Rock-a-chaws to the Class 4A state title game where they fell to Noxubee County 48-27 and finished with a 13-2 record.
In 2014, Brennan was named a MaxPreps All-American and first-team All-State for Class 4A by the Mississippi Association of Coaches.
Brennan is listed a second time on the MaxPreps list in a tie for #25 with Jake Browning of Folsom, CA. In 2015, Brennan threw for 5,248 yards as he led the Rocks to another berth in the Class 4A state championship game.
By the time his career was complete at SSC, Brennan had set Mississippi state records for single-season passing yards (5,797), single-season touchdown passes (64), career passing yards (15,138), career touchdown passes (166), and career total offense (16,280).
Brennan’s 5,797 yards passing in 2014 also remains the most passing yards by a sophomore in history.
He is the most decorated prep quarterback in Mississippi history and was named All-American by MaxPreps, Parade, and UnderArmour. He was also named a first-team All-American punter by MaxPreps in 2016.
Brennan is the only Mississippi prep quarterback ever selected to participate in the Elite 11’s The Opening where he finished ranked #2 overall behind for Alabama All-American Tua Tagovailoa. Brennan received 17 scholarship offers and eventually signed with LSU where he spent the 2019 season as the backup to Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow as LSU claimed the 2019 national championship.
Brennan led the Rocks to a three-year record of 34-8 with two Division 8-4A titles, two Class 4A South State championships and two Class 4A state championship games.
Former SSC All-American Dylan Favre checks in on the list at #16 having passed for 5,511 yards in 2009.
During that season, Favre led the Rocks to a school record 14 wins and one loss en route to the Class 4A state championship with a 35-16 victory over Lafayette County.
In 2009, Favre set Mississippi state records for single-game passing yards (562), single-season passing yards (5,511), single-season touchdown passes (63), single-season touchdown responsibility (81), and single-season total offense (6,854).
By the time Favre’s career at SSC was complete, he also added state records for career passing yards (12,559), career touchdown passes (144), career touchdown responsibility (169), and career total offense (14,262).
Favre was named Gatorade Player of the Year in Mississippi and was the state’s Mr. Football in 2009 while also being named first-team All-State. He was also named All-American by MaxPreps and Parade and was selected to play in the O-D Sports National All-Star game where he was named the O-D Sports National Player of the Year. Favre led the nation in passing yardage, touchdown passes and total offense in 2009. Favre led the Rocks to a three-year record of 30-7, a Division 8-4A title, Class 4A South State title and the 2009 Class 4A state championship.
He signed with Mississippi State University where he played for two seasons before he transferred to Pearl River Community College for a season and finished his career playing two seasons at Tennessee-Martin. After his Skyhawks’ career was complete, Favre played two years in the Indoor Football League and led the United States to the gold medal in the International Federation of American Football in 2015.
The overall single-season passing record is held by Ben Mauck of Kenton, Ohio, with 6,540 yards.
