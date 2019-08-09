I’ve been watching the weather stations out in the MS Sound with an almost stalker-like fascination. It seems like every time I click on the one at St Joe point(near Bayou Caddy), the salinity is steadily going up. I have big hopes and even bigger plans, when things get back to normal to the west.

Until then, we are constantly exploring new areas. That is what has carried our Charters for the last couple months, that “next spot”. Sure we all have our go to spots, but sooner or later they become void of fish. If one magic spot held fish every single time, I’d be a millionaire.

If you have a good spot, that is pretty consistent in holding fish, there are two key things you need to do. First, find out why the fish are coming there. Is it an oyster bed, a ditch, a drop off, a grass bed, what’s bringing them there? When you figure out why, try and find the same scenario, in close proximity. I’ll bet it works!

Secondly, if this magic spot holds fish, chances are that there are more fish in the immediate area. Don’t just cast to one specific 10 foot spot and leave. Work around that area, and don’t be afraid to cover some water.

Some of my new best fishing spots were found exploring areas close to my old best fishing spots. You just gotta keep your eyes and ears open. Keep those hooks wet, and find that next “best spot”. It just takes time, but with fishing, it’s always time well spent.

As always, have fun and be safe.