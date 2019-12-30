The immediate family and friends of the late Ayana Singleton are pleased to announce that a scholarship will be awarded in her memory.

A $2000 scholarship will be awarded to a deserving, graduating scholar/athlete of Bay High School . The student must exemplify the academic excellence and athletic tenacity and sportsmanship of the late Ayana Singleton. The deserving scholar/athlete will receive $500 annually for four years subject to a maintained academic GPA of 3.0 and who will carry themselves on campus and in the community in a manner that honors the memory of YaYa.

The scholarship will be awarded annually as long as funds may be available.

Participation in collegiate sports is not required but will be considered. Interested applicants should submit a letter of inquiry requesting an application to “Ayanana Singleton Scholarship 544 Main St. BSL” applications must be submitted by March 15, 2020 and the scholarship will be awarded in May.