The Diamondhead Country Club will host the Women's State Amateur Golf Tournament on the Pine Course August 7 - 9, 2020.
The Mississippi Women's Amateur Championship was first held in 1930 and was won by Mrs. Ben Fitzhugh. Mrs. Fitzhugh went on to win the Championship Title 8 times during her career ('30, '31, '33, '34, '36, '39,' 40, '41).
The 2019 Champion was Blair Stockett of Jackson, who shot a tournament total of 211 (-2) at the Preserve Golf Club. Blair is a current member of the Mississippi State University Golf Team.
The format is three rounds of stroke play. Divisions will be flighted following 36 holes of play. Players are required to select which division they would like to compete in. This year, Diamondhead will have nine women playing.
Carter Page, Executive Director of the Mississippi Golf Association, says, "the MGA is extremely excited to bring Mississippi's most prestigious women's amateur championship to Diamondhead Country Club in 2020. We have a strong field this year comprised of players ranging in age from 12 - 84! We know the Pine Golf Course at Diamondhead Country Club will be a great test for our players, and we look forward to a very exciting three days of championship golf".
View tee times at https://www.golfgenius.com/pages/2385090.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.