The Saint Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaws (1-2) made the three hour trek to Pensacola to tangle with the Crusaders of Pensacola Catholic (3-0) on Friday evening.
The Crusaders ran away with the game 49-27 with a balanced attack on offense and a bend-but-didn’t-break defense.
Pensacola Catholic was led by CJ Nettles who scored twice while rushing 22 times for 289 yards. His scoring runs both covered 80 yards.
Aidan Byrd also chewed up the air for the Crusaders as he threw for 275 yards and 4 touchdowns on 13-for-22 passing. He tossed scoring aerials to Jayvion Showers (5, 6) and Ja’bril Rawls (30, 38).
The Rocks fumbled the ball away on the first possession of the game inside Crusader territory.
SSC knotted the score at 7-7 on their second possession of the game when Hudson Osborne connected with Canye Bankston on a 45-yard scoring toss with 5:39 left in the first quarter. Evan Noel converted the PAT.
Two possessions later, the Rocks scored on a Osborne to Bankston connection that went for 63 yards with 10:53 left in the half. Noel converted the PAT for a 21-14 score. The Crusaders held a 35-14 lead at intermission.
SSC pulled to within a possession game in the third quarter.
Bruno Dall recovered a loose ball in the endzone for a Rock touchdown with 8:05 left in the third quarter. The PAT missed leaving the score 35-20. This is Dall’s second fumble recovery for a touchdown in as many games.
Another strong defensive stand by the Rocks with a sack by Spencer Cornell and consecutive penalties by the Crusaders forced a punt.
The Rocks took over at their own 26 yard lineand mounted a 13-play drive that culminated with a one-yard scoring run by Chandler Chapman with 2:30 left in the third quarter. Noel’s PAT made the score 35-27.
However, on the ensuing possession, the Crusaders got a jolt in the form of a 80-yard scoring run by Nettles that put the game out of reach.
Pensacola added one more touchdown with just under seven minutes to play to make the final score.
SSC head coach Nate Encrapera commented, “This is why you play teams like this. We are able to get a realistic evaluation of where we stand heading into the meat of our schedule. This was a well-coached team with elite athletes at various positions. They also had solid depth for a small school. In the second half, we were a couple of plays away from making that a competitive ball game. We need to do a better job in the red zone and cut down the pre-snap penalties. Now, we turn our focus to Pass Christian. It is a game that most of the players know each other. It is a rivalry game and we have to be ready to face a physical Pass Christian team.”
In the game, Chapman rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. Osborne threw for 214 yards and two touchdowns on 12-for-32 passing with two interceptions. Bankston caught two passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns.
The Rocks make the short trip across the Bay Bridge to tangle with the Pirates of Pass Christian this Friday night. The series dates back to 1971 with Saint Stanislaus owning a narrow 24-20-2 lead. Last year Pass Christian beat SSC 17-7.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at McDonald Stadium.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.