The St. Stanislaus Rock-a-Chaws crossed three coastlines on Friday night to take on the Pensacola Catholic Crusaders. The Rocks had peaks and valleys throughout the game with both the good and bad only to fall 34-26.

The Crusaders (4-0) used big plays out of the Wing-T to gash the Rocks and opportunistic defense to keep SSC at bay at crucial times.

SSC head coach Nate Encrapera commented, "The big plays hurt us especially when we were not able to get lined up correctly. We saw the same type of back we saw last week only Pensacola had more of them. There are teams that run the Wing-T and then there are teams that know how to run the Wing-T. Catholic knows how to run it well. They have five to eight legitimate Division I players on the field. However, it was important that our players be exposed to that so we are prepared down the stretch. Our guys did not quit and played to the final whistle. We had opportunities and we did not take advantage of them."

The Crusaders got on the scoreboard first on a 45-yard run by Ja'Kobi Jackson with 10:21 left in the opening quarter. Darren Bredesen's PAT was blocked by Davien LaGarde leaving the score 6-0.

Later in the period, Max Favre hooked up with Dallas Payne on a one-yard scoring toss with 3:09 left in the first quarter. The PAT attempt failed leaving the score tied 6-6.

After a strong defensive stand, SSC got the ball back and Brandon Bordelon scored on a four-yard run to take the lead 13-6 with nine seconds left in the first quarter. Gene Hoffman's PAT was good.

Jackson knotted the game at 13-13 on a 51-yard run with 9:26 left in the first half. Bredesen's PAT was good.

Late in the first half after a failed third down conversion, Grant Sides pinned the Crusaders at their one yard line.

However, on the first play Waymon Jordan ripped off a 99-yard scoring run to put the Crusaders up 20-13 following Bredesen's PAT going into halftime.

Jordan scored on a two-yard run with 2:49 left in the third quarter. Bredesen's PAT was good making the score 27-13.

As the teams traded possessions late into the fourth quarter, Jackson scored his third touchdown of the game on a five-yard run with 6:17 left in the game. Bredesen's PAT made the score 34-13.

On the first play following the ensuing kickoff, Favre hit a blazing Bradley Darby for a 60-yard scoring aerial with 6:08 left in the game. The conversion missed leaving the score 34-19.

When it seemed like the scoring was over and the Crusaders would run the clock out, Jackson fumbled and Jaxson Favre picked up the loose ball for a 68-yard fumble return for a touchdown with 1:25 left in the game. Hoffman's PAT was good making the score 34-26.

The Rocks attempted an onsides kick but failed to recover leaving the Crusaders to run out the clock.

Encrapera ended, "We have an open week this Friday which will give us time to better better focused fundamentally and get healthy."

Payne led the Rocks with seven catches for 105 yards and a touchdown. Max Favre was 19-for-35 passing for 254 yards and two touchdowns.

The Rocks are idle this coming Friday before they travel to Morgan City to play Central Catholic on September 27. See you at the game!