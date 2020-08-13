The Our Lady Academy Crescents volleyball program witnessed the setting of a star in head coach Mike Meyers this past spring. However, OLA did not have to look far for a successor having named Emily Meyers Corley head volleyball coach for the 2020-21 school year. Corley is in her second year as Athletic Director at OLA and previously served six seasons under her father, Mike Meyers, as the junior varsity coach.
Corley takes over an OLA volleyball squad that she played on under her father, Mike, who spent the past 20 seasons as head coach.
Corley, a 2002 graduate of OLA, excelled in volleyball, soccer and softball while on campus as a Crescent and earned the Hull Award as the school’s best all-around student-athlete.
Following her time at OLA, Corley signed to play soccer at Mississippi State University where she played four seasons for the Lady Bulldogs.
Corley stated, “I am very excited to take over as the head coach of the OLA volleyball program. This program has been a big part of my life for many years as a player and a coach. When my dad retired, I realized I had the opportunity to step in and keep the traditions alive and the program running like it has for the past 20 years. We have a great group of girls on our team this year. They have been working hard this summer and are looking forward to playing this season.”
Corley takes over a program that her father built into a dynasty over 20 seasons at the helm. The Crescents have won 20 consecutive division titles, played in 17 state finals, and won 14 state volleyball championships including the last eight in a row.
Corley is married to Saint Stanislaus head baseball coach Brad Corley and they have two sons, Tucker and Tanner.
