The Gulf Coast Monarchy — the Coast’s only professional women’s tackle football team — kicks off this Saturday night at St. Martin High School in its first scrimmage against the Houston Power.
The Monarchy counts among its players a Pass Christian hero — Abby Bosarge, who is currently a senior at Pass Christian High School.
Last June, Abby was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, but continues to fight. Not only is she the youngest rostered member of the Monarchy, she’s also the captain of the Pass Christian High School girls soccer team.
Team owner Tyre Brown said Abby is emblematic of the Monarchy’s values.
“We strive to be the best that we can be and for our state to be proud of our efforts and accomplishments,” she said.
“We are a thriving program that is eager for the many challenges that we may face. We may fall, but will get up and reach the next goal.”
The team also counts another Pass Christian native on its roster, Lakita Gholar.
Brown established the Monarchy in 2020.
“We are a part of the worlds largest Women's Professional Football Alliance known as the Women's Football Alliance,” Brown said. “We opted to join forces with the Alliance because we believe in empowerment. There are so many women who have secretly desired to play Women's Tackle Football. We wanted to make their dream a reality.”
The team currently has 35 players, five coaches, 11 crew members and four administrators, Brown said.
Last year was supposed to mark the team’s first season, but those plans got scuttled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Before the cancellation, the ladies would practice three to four times a week to prepare for an eight-game season,” Brown said. “Aside from the disappointment to the athletes and the fans, the monetary ramifications are considerable.”
Brown said her goal for the team is “to create a bond that will empower us to be in a position to enhance the sports for all. We want to draw in not only young and ambitious women, but also supporters and fans. We need more women who are visible role models. Once we see more career sportswomen, it becomes more possible for the next generation to aim for it, just like in the workplace.”
Brown also aims to give back to the community.
“Our league, the WFA, stands in solidarity against racism and violence,” she said. “The Monarchy echo that belief, as we are a diverse group of players, coaches and staff that represent many different communities. To that end, we have several players that have actively engaged in community events to uplift people of color and stand against racism. We believe we are all in this together. Staying humble is important to us as we participated in parades and toy drives, put on a free flag football camp for kids, helped set up the habitat for humanity restore and held a t-shirt drive to help a fellow player.”
The Monarchy kicks off Saturday against the Houston Power at St. Martin High School at 6 p.m.
General admission is $10. Children four and under are admitted free. Military admission is $8. CDC guidelines will be enforced.
For more, check out the Gulf Coast Monarchy on Facebook
