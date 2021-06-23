Former Bay High Tiger and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Bulldogs defensive end Jordan Calomese committed to Marshall University in West Virginia on Wednesday, June 16, to continue his education and playing career.
Calomese, 6’5” and 245 pounds, played one season at MGCCC before deciding to continue with the Thundering Herd.
In 2020, Calomese recorded 11 total tackles at the defensive end position in six games during the COVID-19 shortened season.
In his Bay High career on the gridiron, Calomese totaled 142 total tackles with 76 solos, 27 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, 14 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, one pass defended, and one blocked punt.
He was also named to the All-Sea Coast Echo football team in 2019.
Calomese talked about his commitment with 247Sports, “Coach Charles Huff and his staff did a great job with my recruitment. I am a pass rusher so that is what they really talked to me about; however, I am a versatile player and can play several positions. They seemed to really value where they wanted me to go both on and off the field. It felt very genuine and Marshall feels like the right place for me. I cannot wait to get started “
Calomese is part of first year head coach Charles Huff’s first recruiting class and plans to report to campus as soon as possible. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.
Huff was named Marshall University head coach in January 2021 after spending the 2020 season as assistant head coach and running backs coach for the Crimson Tide of The University of Alabama.
Calomese received interest from Southern Mississippi, Louisiana Tech, Houston, Samford, and Northern Illinois among others.
Marshall University is a member of Conference USA along with Florida Atlantic, Western Kentucky, Charlotte, Middle Tennennee State, Florida International, Alabama-Birmingham, Texas-San Antonio, Louisiana Tech, North Texas, Rice, Southern Mississippi, and Texas-El Paso.
The Thundering Herd posted a record of 7-3 in 2020 and lost to Buffalo 17-10 in the Camellia Bowl on December 25, 2020.
