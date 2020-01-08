Former St. Stanislaus College quarterback Myles Brennan had a mesmerizing high school career before he graduated in May 2017. It was such a prolific career that he was recognized by MaxPreps as one of the top high school signal callers over the last decade.

MaxPreps released their top statistical leaders of the decade on December 26, 2019, and Brennan occupied three spots in the 2010s decade.

Brennan was ranked fifth in the decade for most career passing yards with 15,138 from 2013-16. The leader for the decade was Jake Browning from Folsom, CA, with 16,775 yards from 2012-14.

Brennan tossed 166 career touchdown passes between 2013-16 which was good enough for eighth place on the list tied with Mason Fine of Locust Grove, OK. Browning, again, topped the category with 229 touchdown passes.

Brennan was third overall for single-season passing yards throwing for 5,797 yards in 2014. Alex Huston of Glendale (Springfield, MO) led the decade with 6,131 yards in 2016.

Brennan is listed 22 times in the national record book and his 5,797 passing yards is the most thrown in a season by a sophomore in history.

When Brennan's career was completed in 2016, he he held Mississippi state records for single-season passing yards (5,797), single-season touchdown passes (64), career passing yards (15,138), career touchdown passes (166), and career total offense (16,280).

He was named an All-American by MaxPreps, Under-Armour, and Parade following his senior season. Brennan won Mississippi's inaugural Class 4A Mr. Football in 2016 and led the Rock-a-chaws to the Class 4A state title game in 2014 and 2015.

He was selected for the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game and the Under-Armour National All-Star game. He is also the only Mississippi prep quarterback ever selected to compete at the Elite 11 national quarterback competition at Nike's The Opening where he finished the competition ranked #2 overall behind current Alabama quarterback Tua Tagavailoa.

He was a consensus 4-star quarterback coming out of high school where 247Sports ranked him as the #6 pro-style quarterback in 2016. ESPN ranked him as the #96 player in the country regardless of position.

Brennan signed with Louisiana State University following high school where he is currently the backup to 2019 Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.

Brennan has played in 17 games during his LSU career throwing for 600 yards and two touchdowns on 42-for-70 passing.

Brennan and the LSU Tigers will tangle with Clemson for the Division I national championship on Monday, January 13th in New Orleans at the Mercedes Benz Superdome.