Hancock scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and led Biloxi by two scores (Hancock 29- Biloxi 20) with just under five minutes to go in their game in the Kiln on Friday, but the Indians scored two touchdowns after that on their way to a 33-29 win.
Hancock trailed Biloxi 7-2 at halftime, but the Hawks took the lead in the third quarter, scoring two touchdowns and holding the visitors to a single score (16-13).
Brandon King carried for a 9-yard score to give Hancock a 23-20 lead with 6:26 remaining on the game clock.
Jasper Talley recovered a Biloxi fumble on the ensuing kickoff, setting up a short field for the Hawks at the Biloxi 27 yardline. The Hawks ran the ball four times with Cameron Miller carrying three times for rushes of three, 16 and one yard, respectively, for the touchdown. The Hawks led 29-20 with 4:50 left on the fourth quarter clock.
Biloxi put together a six-play drive, capped by a 53-yard scoring toss to make it a two-point game. They followed that with an onside kick which they recovered.
Biloxi scored their final touchdown of the night with :50 seconds remaining on the game clock.
Please see Wednesday's Sea Coast Echo for the complete game story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.