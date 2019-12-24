Debbie Triplett, the Bay High Lady Tigers' general on the baseline, has hung up her whistle after almost three decades of prowling and scowling on the sideline.

On November 26th, Triplett decided that she needed to exit stage left after a mesmerizing 27 years on the bench for the Lady Tigers.

During that time, Triplett became one of the most successful coaches in any sport in the state of Mississippi.

Triplett's troops hoisted a gold ball three times (2003, 2005, 2013) and played for the Class 4A state title another four times.

Triplett stated in an interview with another media outlet, "It just was not fun anymore. My doctor had told me that I needed to get rid of the stress. So, I rode off into the sunset."

The 64-year old had coached 27 years at Bay High and about a decade at Hancock North Central High School prior to that. She also served as a teacher at Lizana Elementary prior to jumping into the profession that consumed 42 years of her life.

During her time on the sideline, Triplett sent countless student-athletes to the next level in the sport she loved to coach.

Some of her Division I athletes include Chanda Haley (Southern Mississippi), Kendra Reed (Southern Mississippi), Bretta Hart (Ole Miss) and Christa Reed (Vanderbilt). The younger Reed also played professional basketball in Ireland following her time at Vanderbilt and was the 51st ranked high school player in 2014.

Triplett who has a passion for horses and trail riding in her spare time says she will not lack for things to do around the house. Triplett added, "After 40 years, there is plenty to do around here."

Sarah Taylor, a former Triplett player who was on her first state title team, has been a longtime assistant coach for Triplett and will take over as interim head coach.