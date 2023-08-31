The Bay High Tigers (4a) traveled to Gautier on friday night to play against the Resurrection Catholic Eagles (1a) in a hard fought game that was riddled with penalties.
The Eagles received the first kick which went behind the back pylon for a touchback. The Eagles made quick work of this drive, having some great rushing plays and an athletic dive over the middle of the defensive line by senior Daniel Pickens for the goalline touchdown.
The Eagles then kicked the ball off with a forward onside kick that was picked up by senior Alex Harris and brought five yards to the Tigers forty yard line, The Tigers rushing game was strong during their first drive with Antoine getting sixteen yards and senior Benny Williams getting six until the ball was knocked loose on the sixth rushing attempt by Eagles defenders who recovered the ball leading to another touchdown and a successful two point conversion putting the Eagles up 15-0 halfway through the second quarter.
The Tigers received the next kick off and it was received by Williams who brought the ball to the 24 yard-line The Tigers marched down the field and scored a touchdown with a twelve yard reception with the connection of juniors Xander Ladner and Jaylen Antione to put them on the board for the first time of the night.
As the Eagles received the ball they could only manage to make it to the Tigers forty and missed a fifty-seven yard field goal attempt leading to a turnover on downs giving the Tigers another shot at scoring before half time.Ladner started off the drive with a 15 yard completion to junior Avery Harris putting the tigers across the fifty yard line. Following was a rush that was stopped up the middle leading to the ball being stopped at the line of scrimmage. The next play, Ladner dropped back in the pocket and threw to Harris who broke a tackle before running thirty more yards down the field for a forty-five yard passing touchdown to put the Tigers down by two with twenty seconds left in the half. As the Tigers lined up for the point after two flags from both teams happened on two concurrent plays leading to a missed field goal from the Tigers which made the score Resurrection 15, Tigers 13 at half time.
To open up the half Tigers senior Benny Williams received a kick from the front of the end zone and ran through the Eagles’ special team and made his way to the opposite end zone for a kick return touchdown for one hundred yards putting the tigers up 19-15.
As the Eagles received the ball they gained a quick ten yards before being stopped on the next three plays leading to a punt to the Tigers where they managed to make it across the field until senior tight end Hayden Hearty scored a goal line passing touchdown over the center of the field. As they received the ball on the kickoff they were able to get across the field and score once more after some big passing gains and a touchdown from a goal line dive from Daniel Pickens.
The Tigers received the ball and were forced to punt on fourth and long giving the Eagles the chance to score once more during the middle of the fourth quarter for the last time with a pass to Pickens.
The final drive for the Tigers was ended by a deflected pass leading to an interception ending the football game 29-26 with the Eagles taking home the victory.
After the game Tigers Coach Jeremy Turcotte said, “Passing game looked fairly well tonight… We shot ourselves in the foot constantly. We had two really bad turnovers in crucial situations. Overall too many mistakes, my hat goes off to Resurrection, they played an incredible game, they had a great game plan, they’ve got an excellent team and at the end of the day they outplayed and out coached us.” He went on to congratulate Resurrection as well as talk about some of the discipline that the Tigers were lacking during the game. He takes partial responsibility but at the end of the day it was just too many mistakes and Resurrection had a patient gameplan. After being asked about how he planned on bouncing back to prepare for their crosstown rivalry game against St. Stanislause next Friday he stated, “Honestly it does not matter who we play whatsoever if we don’t handle our business it doesn’t matter who the opponent is. I’m all about we’ve got to take care of ours and we’ve got a lot of cleaning up to do and a lot of soul searching to do. We have to get a good week of practice to get ourselves moving in the right direction.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.