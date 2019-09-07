Dawson Kotsakos kicked a 32-yard field goal as time expired to give the Bay High Tigers a 17-14 win over Forrest County in Brooklyn on Friday. With the win the Tigers improve to 3-0 on the season.

The Tigers got the ball with about three minutes left on the game clock. A flood route from quarterback Josh Peters Zachary West gained 15 yards. A sucker play gained the Tigers another 10 yards, and Peters picked up another five yards on a keeper to move the ball to the middle of the field.

"It was a really nice sequence how the kids managed the clock and put themselves in field goal range for the win," said coach Eric Collins.

"I was so proud of him (Dawson)," said Collins. "He was calm and he just kicked the ball through.

"We didn't play our best game tonight," said Collins. "We had a lot of injuries last week. Defense played lights out. We didn't have our best game offensively. I just can't tell you how proud I am of these kids."

The Tigers got on the scoreboard in the third quarter on a blocked punt by Sam Shepherd. Josh Bell picked up the ball and took it in for the 7-0 lead.

The Aggies came back and put together a drive to tie the game at 7-7.

Late in the third quarter, the Tigers took the lead on a 30-yard Shepherd sweep to give the Tigers a 14-7, which was the score at the end of the third quarter. The Aggies responded with a score to even the score at 14-14 early in the fourth quarter.

In addition to the game-winning field goal, Kotsakos also kicked two point-after kicks.

"Kicking that field goal was really amazing," said senior kicker Kotsakos. "People keep coming up to me, thanking me, but what it really came down to was the defense making the stops and the offense putting me in position to make that kick. It really is an amazing feeling."