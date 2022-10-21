Despite an outstanding play early in the game, the Bay High Tigers ultimately fell 54-13 to Moss Point on Friday night at home at Tank Williams Field.
Jalen Antoine scored on a 71-yard punt return for the Bay’s first possession of the night, and the extra-point was good, putting the Tigers up 7-0 over Moss Point.
However, Bay High scored only once more during the game.
Bay High is now 2-6 on the season and 0-3 in District play.
Next week, the Tigers will travel to Wiggins to take on the Stone High Tomcats.
For more on Friday’s game, see Wednesday’s edition of The Sea Coast Echo.
