The Bay High Tigers (2-1) picked up their first loss of the season on the road at McComb on Friday. The McComb Tigers made a louder roar in their 47-14 win at home.
Josh Peters scored on a one-yard carry for Bay High's first score, and Carmello Simpson scored on a 90-yard kickoff return in the second half, his second 90+ yard return of the season.
See Wednesday's Sea Coast Echo for the full game story.
